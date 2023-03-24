A Dubai Vlogger Shares A Brill Travel Hack On How To Score Cheap Flight Tickets This Eid Break

Dubai to Istanbul for AED665 or Dubai to London for AED1,200… now, ain’t that just the music to your wanderlust ears?

After jetting off to more than a 100 countries around the world, Dubai-based travel vlogger and radio jock Parikshit Balochi, is a globetrotter to say the least. The travel enthusiast took to his ‘gram to share a MAJOR hack for those looking to vaycay abroad this upcoming Eid break, and we are all ears.

Parikshit basically advises travellers to search for their flights on google and NOT directly on the airlines’ website…

“1. Go to Google type in Google flights.

2. When you see a landing page like this select round trip, select your location, put in your EID weekend valley dates.

3. Do not select your destination yet.

4. After doing this, click on this map.”

Back in 2022, Dubai Airports saw passenger traffic shoot up to nearly 2 million during the Eid Al Fitr holiday period

Nearing to the Eid break, passengers are advised to book their flights well in advance to avoid skyrocketing ticket prices and to reach the airport at least three hours before their departure to allow ample time for check-in, health document checks and immigration formalities.

If you need a lil vaycay inspo, here is a list of popular holiday destinations for UAE travellers as shared by Emirates:

London

Istanbul

Manila

Cairo

Paris

Casablanca

New York

Los Angeles

Switzerland

India

Nepal

Watch The Lovin Dubai Show: The Construction On Al Fay Road Is A Solution To Reduce Traffic

ALSO READ: Sujith Varghese Is The First Person of Determination In A Wheelchair To Became A Personal Trainer In Dubai



Get the latest Dubai news direct to your phone RN! Download The Lovin Dubai app for free RIGHT HERE (App Store) (Play Store) to get the latest trending stories to your phone.

Subscribe to our Newsletter.

Get the best of your city straight to your inbox.