You Can NOT Carry Home Gifts Exceeding AED3000 When Travelling From The UAE

A strict awareness guide on the value, type of items and gifts that travellers can take out of the OR bring into the UAE has been shared by the UAE’s Federal Customs Authority (FCA).

The post shares vital deets that the value of gifts carried from the UAE to countries abroad should NOT exceed AED3,000. Adding that baggage and gifts should be personalized and in non-commercial quantities.

Here is a list of items below that can be carried without any duty imposed:

Radio and CD players along with CDs Movie projection devices and relevant accessories Portable music instruments Strollers Personal sports equipment Portable computers and printers Video and digital cameras and their tapes for personal use TV and receiver one each Portable computers and printers TV and receiver one each Cellular phones Medication for personal use provided complying with applicable regulations Personal clothes toilet tools and luggage of personal nature Cellular phones Medication for personal use provided complying with applicable regulations Personal clothes toilet tools and luggage of personal nature Telescopes

Although carrying the above items comes with certain conditions of exemption: