Tyson Fury Gives Moneykicks Advice Ahead Of The Floyd Mayweather Fight

The countdown to the big bout is ON!

12 days to go until Floyd Mayweather and Rashid Belhasa AKA Moneykicks box it out at the exhibition match, that’s all set to take place on a helipad at the Burj Al Arab Jumeirah hotel on Feb 20.

And ahead of the intriguing dual, the YouTube star Moneykicks sat with the Brit boxer, Tyson Fury at the MTK Global gym where some trade secrets were spilt.

How to catch the American boxing champ, Floyd Mayweather, off guard you ask?! “Just tell him he’s getting knocked out”🤣 Tyson Fury hitting right where it hurts

On Monday night, Tyson Fury was spotted sparring with the ‘world’s smallest singer’ Abdu Roziq at SUSHISAMBA Dubai

