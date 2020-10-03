Regardless Of The Destination UAE Citizens NO Longer Have To Undergo A PCR Test ‘Before’ Entering Dubai

Loving the ease of regulations for UAE citizens!

Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis & Disaster Management has announced modifications to the UAE’s travel protocols, as a means to ease COVID-procedures for Emiratis.

According to the latest amends, UAE citizens have been exempted from a MAJOR additional requirement without compromising on precautionary measures.

Dubai’s new arrival protocols excuse UAE citizens from conducting a PCR test prior to departure for Dubai regardless of the destination they come from or time spent there. They will only be required to undergo a PCR test upon arrival in Dubai.

P.S. For Dubai expats, residents and tourists, a PCR test remains mandatory prior to departure for Dubai.