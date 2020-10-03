Announcements
Regardless Of The Destination UAE Citizens NO Longer Have To Undergo A PCR Test ‘Before’ Entering Dubai
Regardless Of The Destination UAE Citizens NO Longer Have To Undergo A PCR Test ‘Before’ Entering Dubai
Loving the ease of regulations for UAE citizens!
Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis & Disaster Management has announced modifications to the UAE’s travel protocols, as a means to ease COVID-procedures for Emiratis.
According to the latest amends, UAE citizens have been exempted from a MAJOR additional requirement without compromising on precautionary measures.
Dubai’s new arrival protocols excuse UAE citizens from conducting a PCR test prior to departure for Dubai regardless of the destination they come from or time spent there. They will only be required to undergo a PCR test upon arrival in Dubai.
P.S. For Dubai expats, residents and tourists, a PCR test remains mandatory prior to departure for Dubai.
Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis & Disaster Management announces amendments to travel protocols in Dubai with an aim to ease procedures for passengers and exempt citizens from additional requirements without compromising on precautionary measures.
Arrival protocols state that citizens are not required to conduct a PCR test prior to departure regardless of the destination they come from or time spent there. Citizens will only be required to undergo a PCR test upon arrival to Dubai.
ALSO READ: New Proposed UAE Laws Make It Possible For Expats To Become Emirati
For residents and tourists, a PCR test remains mandatory prior to departure for Dubai
Although, a PCR test while EXITING Dubai is mandatory only for passengers travelling to a destination that requires a pre-travel negative test certificate.
The new modifications are based on the recommendations of the coronavirus frontline workers including the COVID-19 Command and Control Centre and the Dubai Health Authority (DHA), after conducting a comprehensive assessment of the global situation.