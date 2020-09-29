BREAKING: New Proposed UAE Laws Make It Possible For Expats To Become Emirati

This article has been updated.

United Arab Emirates Ministry Of Justice has issued a circular that demonstrates the amends made to the UAE Citizenship Act.

A new UAE Citizenship proposal allows for investors, entrepreneurs, professionals and talents of any nationality to be granted an official UAE citizenship, in compliance with a list of conditions.

Those eligible for an Emirati citizenship will have to renounce their original nationality and passport and be FLUENT in Arabic

The conditions for granting citizenship include the following:

To renounce his/her original nationality or any other nationality he holds. To have a lawful and continuous residence in the country. To be proficient in the Arabic language. To have a legitimate means of subsistence. To have an academic qualification. To be of good conduct. That he has not been convicted of a felony or misdemeanour that violates honour or trust unless he/she is rehabilitated. To obtain security approval. To swear an oath of allegiance to the UAE.

Those wishing to undertake an Emirati citizenship MUST renounce their original nationality.

In 2019 there was a long-term residency visa system introduced that did NOT grant citizenship to expats, this is no longer the case!

Back in 2019, the UAE implemented a long-term residence visa system, for 5-10 years, which was automatically renewed, upon the availability of the same conditions, for certain categories that include investors, entrepreneurs, and those with specialised talents, but granting citizenship was not included in this special residency system.

But now, this NEW system will allow for UAE residents, foreign expats and their families wanting come to work, live and study in the UAE, to enjoy long-term residency WITHOUT the need for an Emirati sponsor, with 100% ownership within the emirates of the country.

This is contrary to the customary requirement that there should be a local partner with a share of no less than About 51% in business and investment projects within the UAE.

This is a current proposal by the Ministry Of Justice (MOJ) for a change in the UAE legislation which is currently being finalised to become law. An official announcement should then be made by the UAE official gazette, the UAE Gov periodic publication which contains all legislation issued by the Government of Dubai​​ including laws, decrees, resolutions, regulations, bylaws, instructions, and orders.