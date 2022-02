The UAE’s Ministry of Defence (MoD), announced the interception and destruction (away from populated areas) of three hostile drones that penetrated UAE airspace at dawn on 2/2/2022.

This is the third time UAE forces have intercepted and destroyed drones targeting the UAE by hostile forces since the Abu Dhabi terror attack on January 17.

In a Tweet last night, the UAE confirmed it is ready to deal with any threats and is taking all necessary measures to protect the state and its territory.