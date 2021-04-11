UAE Makes History By Introducing FIRST Ever Female Arab Astronaut

Here in the UAE, your gender is NOT a limitation.

The nation has proved this time and time again, and it marked yet another milestone by introducing the FIRST-ever female Arab astronaut, Nora AlMatrooshi as a part of the esteemed UAE Astronaut Programme.

This is big deal for the UAE, as AlMatrooshi, along with Mohammed AlMulla will represent the country in the NASA Astronaut Candidate Class.

H.H Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, and President of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre congratulated the two new candidates and added that they were chosen from over 4,000 applications.