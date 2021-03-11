Coronavirus
UAE-Israel Announce 'Quarantine Free' Travel In Time For The Israeli PM's Official Visit
In recent developments to strengthen UAE-Israel bilateral ties, the two countries are discussing the possibility of enabling a quarantine-free travel corridor.
This arrangement will only benefit passengers who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and will help facilitate travel for commercial, tourism, and official purposes.
Meetings to discuss the likelihood of the quarantine-free travel corridor are currently underway between the foreign affairs ministries of the two countries to negotiate the terms of the agreement.
You can expect an official announcement and decision to be made between the foreign affairs ministries of the two countries to negotiate the terms of the agreement.
The aim of finalizing and implementing is to have the UAE-Israel ‘quarantine-free travel’ agreement put into action in a couple of weeks, mainly by April 2021.
This brilliant announcement comes just in time for Israeli PM, Benjamin Netanyahu’s official visit to the UAE
Netanyahu will be flying down to the UAE next week, specifically Thursday, March 18 and this trip will mark his first official visit since the signing of the UAE-Israel peace treaty.
This will be in celebration of Israel’s normalization treaty (brokered by the US) with the UAE, as well as a move to boost Netanyahu’s diplomatic credentials ahead of elections, coming up on March 23.
Till now, the long-awaited arrival of Netanyahu to the UAE kept getting postponed as a result of the pandemic, scheduling issues, travel restrictions, internal political crises and etc.
But the official announcement made on HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces’ birthday promises that Israeli expats in the UAE will soon see their PM in the Emirates.