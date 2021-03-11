UAE-Israel Announce 'Quarantine Free' Travel In Time For The Israeli PM's Official Visit

In recent developments to strengthen UAE-Israel bilateral ties, the two countries are discussing the possibility of enabling a quarantine-free travel corridor.

This arrangement will only benefit passengers who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and will help facilitate travel for commercial, tourism, and official purposes.

Meetings to discuss the likelihood of the quarantine-free travel corridor are currently underway between the foreign affairs ministries of the two countries to negotiate the terms of the agreement.

You can expect an official announcement and decision to be made between the foreign affairs ministries of the two countries to negotiate the terms of the agreement.

The aim of finalizing and implementing is to have the UAE-Israel ‘quarantine-free travel’ agreement put into action in a couple of weeks, mainly by April 2021.