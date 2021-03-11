Feature
Happy Birthday! 6 Celebrated Moments From MBZ's Year
Happy birthday MBZ!
Today, HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces turns 60 and this is a brief snapshot of the momentous year gone by.
From taking Arabs to Mars and fighting the COVID pandemic to remaining the stable backbone and navigator of this great country through positive relations here and abroad.
1. The UAE Crown Prince MBZ is expected to meet Israeli PM Netanyahu in Abu Dhabi today, this cements the historic strengthening of ties between Israel and the UAE which took place this year
2. 50 years after the UAE was born and 60 years after the birth of MBZ, HH is with the team as an Arab spacecraft enters the Mars orbit for the first time
3. MZB addressed the nation during the pandemic and offered reassurance to citizens during a difficult time
These tough times that we are facing with the rest of the world shall pass. However, we must all have patience. The UAE is faring well, all thanks to the early efforts and measures in place to face this virus.”