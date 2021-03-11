Happy Birthday! 6 Celebrated Moments From MBZ's Year

Happy birthday MBZ! Today, HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces turns 60 and this is a brief snapshot of the momentous year gone by. From taking Arabs to Mars and fighting the COVID pandemic to remaining the stable backbone and navigator of this great country through positive relations here and abroad.

1. The UAE Crown Prince MBZ is expected to meet I sraeli PM Netanyahu in Abu Dhabi today, this cements the historic strengthening of ties between Israel and the UAE which took place this year

2. 50 years after the UAE was born and 60 years after the birth of MBZ, HH is with the team as an Arab spacecraft enters the Mars orbit for the first time

3. MZB addressed the nation during the pandemic and offered reassurance to citizens during a difficult time These tough times that we are facing with the rest of the world shall pass. However, we must all have patience. The UAE is faring well, all thanks to the early efforts and measures in place to face this virus.”

4. MBZ visited IDEX one of the few international events which took place across the world this year, he declared his pride at the strength of the UAE defence industry

5. He held meetings with his ‘brother’ the Ruler of Dubai discussing the well-being of UAE citizens, global health challenges and to support economic challenges

6. Moving abroad, during the pandemic, MBZ travelled to London and had meetings with Prince Charles to discuss aspects of cooperation between nations