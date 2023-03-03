د . إAEDSRر . س

UAE Residents Will Only Be Able To Spot Jupiter & Venus In The Night Sky Until The 3rd Week Of March

If you were wondering what those bright objects are that you see right after sunset, don’t worry, it’s not aliens. It’s just good old Jupiter and Venus.

These two planets are the stars of the show, illuminating bright and appearing within eyeshot to UAE residents until the third week of March, starting at 7pm. They shine brighter than any other planet besides the sun and moon because they have clouds that reflect more light.

And get this; they’re so close to Earth that you don’t need a fancy telescope to see them. Venus is even brighter than Jupiter because it’s closer.

Various Twitter users shared stunning images of a planetary conjunction that occurred in the night sky, accompanied by the Moon

