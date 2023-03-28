A Royal Wedding Is On The Horizon As Dubai’s Sheikha Mahra Is Set To Marry Sheikh Mana

Love is in the air as the UAE Royal Family is about to celebrate another union. The news of Sheikha Mahra Bint Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum of Dubai’s engagement to Sheikh Mana Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Bin Mana Al Maktoum has been making rounds in the media.

The stunning Sheikha Mahra is the daughter of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates, and Ruler of Dubai. She is a university graduate and a horse enthusiast who is said to be 29 years old.

On the other hand, Sheikh Mana is the son of Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Bin Mana Al Maktoum and Sheikha Madiyah Bint Ahmed Bin Juma Al Maktoum. He is a well-accomplished businessman who is pursuing a degree in Security and Risk Management from the American University in the Emirates. Sheikh Mana has many successful business ventures, including AlBarada Trading, Dubai Tech, GCI real Estate Development company, and MM Group of Companies.

The news of their engagement was reported by Arabian Royal Agency, however, no official bodies have confirmed the same

Nevertheless, the royal wedding is expected to be a grand affair. The union of these two accomplished individuals is a testament to the power of love and the value of partnership.

