د . إAEDSRر . س

News

The UAE's Economic Growth Has Once Again Risen To Pre-Pandemic Levels

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

The UAE’s Economic Growth Has Once Again Risen To Pre-Pandemic Levels

Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade, declared that the UAE’s growth has returned to pre-pandemic levels

The Minister also mentioned that in the next nine years, the UAE aims to increase all investments coming into the country by AED 550 billion. This would total the investments to about AED 1 trillion.

“We work according to the plans of the UAE’s leadership to double national exports, foreign trade and economic growth,” Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi said.

Over the last 10 years, the non-oil trade of the UAE has totalled to about AED 16.14 trillion

The Minister also highlighted the various initiatives that were launched to encourage economic growth through investments, exports and cooperation with business leaders.

This includes easier access to local market information, strong strategies for the service sector and an open invitation that attracts skills and talents into the country. This will enhance the local efforts and allow for the integration of expertise into all endeavours.

via GIPHY

Read more: Ramadan Work Timings Get As Short As 3 Hours For Government Employees!

More Posts

View More

Other Lovin Locations

See Other Locations

Thank you for subscribing!

Your email has been added to our list.

lovin.co/dubai/en says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

Share

Powered by WP Socializer