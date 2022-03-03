The UAE’s Economic Growth Has Once Again Risen To Pre-Pandemic Levels

Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade, declared that the UAE’s growth has returned to pre-pandemic levels

The Minister also mentioned that in the next nine years, the UAE aims to increase all investments coming into the country by AED 550 billion. This would total the investments to about AED 1 trillion.

“We work according to the plans of the UAE’s leadership to double national exports, foreign trade and economic growth,” Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi said.

UAE non-oil trade over 10 years totalled AED16.14 trillion: Thani Al Zeyoudi#WamNews https://t.co/r8xGzq0PNQ pic.twitter.com/Ba3B3FOmcu — WAM English (@WAMNEWS_ENG) March 3, 2022

Over the last 10 years, the non-oil trade of the UAE has totalled to about AED 16.14 trillion

The Minister also highlighted the various initiatives that were launched to encourage economic growth through investments, exports and cooperation with business leaders.

This includes easier access to local market information, strong strategies for the service sector and an open invitation that attracts skills and talents into the country. This will enhance the local efforts and allow for the integration of expertise into all endeavours.

