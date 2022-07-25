UAE’s Sultan AlNeyadi Will Undergo A 6-Month Mission To The International Space Station (ISS)

Another FIRST for the UAE👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼

The UAE has chosen Sultan AlNeyadi as the first Arab astronaut to undergo a 6-month mission to the International Space Station (ISS) that’s scheduled for 2023.

This latest development will make the Emirates the 11th country in history to send a long-term mission to space.

#UAE's Sultan AlNeyadi to become the 1st Arab astronaut to undergo a six-month mission to the International Space Station scheduled for 2023. The UAE will be the 11th country in history to send a long-term mission to space. @MBRSpaceCentre @Space_Station pic.twitter.com/QTY2unOT5Y — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) July 25, 2022

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan congratulated AlNeyadi and said that “this historic milestone builds on the strong foundations of the UAE’s burgeoning space programme.”

