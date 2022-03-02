د . إAEDSRر . س

Abu Dhabi

HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Got On A Call With Russian President Vladimir Putin To Discuss Ukraine Crisis

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Got On A Call With Russian President Vladimir Putin To Discuss Ukraine Crisis

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, had a phone call with Russian President, Vladimir Putin, to discuss ongoing national and international issues

Over the call, HH Sheikh Mohamed was briefed by President Putin about the developments in Ukraine. The Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi emphasized on the importance of a peaceful solution to the crisis while maintaining the interests and national securities of all the involved parties.

His Highness stressed that the UAE aims to come across a sustainable political solution to the ongoing crisis while continuing to coordinate with the concerned parties

The two leaders also discussed the significance of maintaining the energy market stability in light of Russian cooperation with the the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).

Read More: The UAE Is Sending More Than AED 18 Million In Humanitarian Aid To Ukraine

More Posts

View More

Other Lovin Locations

See Other Locations

Thank you for subscribing!

Your email has been added to our list.

lovin.co/dubai/en says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

Share

Powered by WP Socializer