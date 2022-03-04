The UAE Is Once Again Allowing Ukrainians Into The Country Visa-Free In light of the recent developments in Ukraine, on March 3, the UAE reinstated visa-free entry for Ukrainians

The Embassy of Ukraine in the UAE posted the recent update on Facebook. According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, the visa-free agreement between the two countries has been restored.

The Ministry further informed that, given the current humanitarian conditions faced by Ukrainian citizens, those who entered the country prior to this date have been offered a year-long stay with subject to passing the relevant procedures

This was the update by the Ukrainian Embassy, but official confirmation from the UAE is yet to be received.

