The UAE Is Once Again Allowing Ukrainians Into The Country Visa-Free
In light of the recent developments in Ukraine, on March 3, the UAE reinstated visa-free entry for Ukrainians
The Ministry further informed that, given the current humanitarian conditions faced by Ukrainian citizens, those who entered the country prior to this date have been offered a year-long stay with subject to passing the relevant procedures
This was the update by the Ukrainian Embassy, but official confirmation from the UAE is yet to be received.
