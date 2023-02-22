WhatsApp Calls Are Working For Some Tourists In Dubai

There’s nothing UAE residents want more than rain, falafels and functional WhatsApp calls!

Currently, phone calls via Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) services are banned in the country, and expats must use free and legal apps such as Botim to make internet phone calls. Skype, Zoom and Google Meets are also available to users for smooth remote learning and working navigation.

Licensed service providers in UAE are obliged to block the traffic of VoIP applications that are not in compliance, as it falls under the prohibited content category of Illegal communication services”.

And while there have been ongoing conversations regarding lifting the ban off VoIP services like WhatsApp and Facetime in the UAE since 2019, no concrete decision has been made on the matter.

However, tourists in Dubai ARE able to make WhatsApp calls to overseas countries

HOW, you ask?!

If you have an international number NOT registered under any UAE network operators, then you best believe that WhatsApp calls WILL work for you.

If you have not yet changed your SIM card to that of a local one, then you can test this out yourself.

Users can only make WhatsApp calls to overseas countries where the service is functional. However, users cannot make WhatsApp calls to local numbers.

Let your guests panicking about WhatsApp calls know of this silverlining…

Several affluent businessmen in the UAE have long initialed conversations around lifting the ban on VoIP to “improve the lives of residents and investors”

Chairman of the Al Habtoor Group, Khalaf Al Habtoor has famously requested for the ban on VoIP services such as Skype and WhatsApp to be removed as it would result in a more “positive impact on the economy”. He said,

Allow audio and video calls through WhatsApp, Skype and other applications that allow these services for free to improve the lives of residents and investors. This is one of the services that must be provided as we strive to be a smart city. Stop the monopoly mentality of telecommunications companies.

The UAE’s Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (TRA) maintains that “VoIP services are still a prerogative of the licensed providers who reserve the right to provide such services through their networks. TDRA, at its sole discretion, may provide a VoIP exemption approval to allow VoIP applications in the UAE, taking into consideration the users and market demands and needs.”

2. أولاً: السماح بالمكالمات السمعية والمرئية عبر #الواتس_آب و #سكايب وغيرها من التطبيقات التي تسمح بهذه الاتصالات مجاناً لتسهيل حياة المقيم والمستثمر. هذه واحدة من الخدمات الواجب تقديمها كوننا نسعى أن نكون مدينة ذكية. يجب وقف العقلية الاحتكارية لدى شركات الاتصالات. #دبي #الإمارات — Khalaf Ahmad Al Habtoor (@KhalafAlHabtoor) August 4, 2019

Below is the list of audio can video call applications currently available in the UAE:

General

Microsoft Teams

Skype for Business

Zoom

Blackboard

Google Hangouts Meet

Cisco Webex

Avaya Spaces

BlueJeans

Slack

BOTIM

GoChat

Voico

Etisalat Cloud Talk Meeting

Matrx

Totok

Empay

Sanad

Comera

Telehealth

Mind Mina Telemedicine

NextGenGP Telehealth

vSee

OKADOC

DOXY

GetBEE

Dhani Health

Health Interface

