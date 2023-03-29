Announcements
Some Dubai Residents Confirm That WhatsApp Calls Are Working For Local Numbers
It is NOTHING short of a miracle that Dubai residents are reporting that their WhatsApp calls are actually functioning here in the emirate.
No VPN, no SIM card swaps, no drives to the EXPO 2020 site. WhatsApp calls have started working out of the blue for a number of Android and iPhone users in Dubai.
Users can not only make free calls to overseas countries where the service is functional but also to LOCAL numbers… #MIRACLE!
Lovin Dubai readers have flooded our DMs with messages verifying that WhatsApp calls are in fact working for them as we speak…
*Although the calls are going through for many, a number of users haven’t had any success with either incoming or outgoing calls.
FYI, phone calls via Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) services are currently banned in the UAE
Expats must use free and legal apps such as Botim to make internet phone calls. Skype, Zoom and Google Meets are also available to users for seamless remote learning and work navigation.
Licensed service providers in UAE are obliged to block the traffic of VoIP applications that are not in compliance, as it falls under the prohibited content category of Illegal communication services”.
And while there have been ongoing conversations regarding lifting the ban off VoIP services like WhatsApp and Facetime in the UAE since 2019, no concrete decision has been made on the matter.
Below is the list of audio can video call applications currently available in the UAE:
General
- Microsoft Teams
- Skype for Business
- Zoom
- Blackboard
- Google Hangouts Meet
- Cisco Webex
- Avaya Spaces
- BlueJeans
- Slack
- BOTIM
- GoChat
- Voico
- Etisalat Cloud Talk Meeting
- Matrx
- Totok
- Empay
- Sanad
- Comera
Telehealth
- Mind Mina Telemedicine
- NextGenGP Telehealth
- vSee
- OKADOC
- DOXY
- GetBEE
- Dhani Health
- Health Interface
