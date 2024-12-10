Ed Sheeran Is Coming To Abu Dhabi!

OFFLIMITS Music Festival: Ed Sheeran to Headline UAE’s Bold New Music Event

Yas Island is gearing up to host something game-changing. Mark your calendars for April 26, 2025, as the inaugural OFFLIMITS Music Festival lands at Etihad Park, promising to redefine music festivals as you know them. This isn’t just another festival, it’s an immersive celebration of music, art, culture and it’s already making waves.

Public sales have started! You can get tickets via Platinumlist.net

At the heart of the buzz? None other than global sensation Ed Sheeran!

Headlining the festival with his chart-topping hits and electrifying stage presence. Known for his knack for bringing stadiums to life, Sheeran is setting the stage for what promises to be a legendary debut. But he’s not the only reason to get excited. OFFLIMITS Music Festival boasts a lineup of international and regional artists, spanning pop, indie, hip-hop, electronic & beyond. It’s a genre-melting pot designed to move your heart and your feet, with more artists to be revealed soon.

What sets OFFLIMITS Music Festival apart is its vibe, imagine cutting-edge visuals, jaw-dropping art installations, and an inclusive energy that brings people together.

The festival celebrates diversity and connection, catering to everyone from music lovers to culture enthusiasts. Whether you’re there for the soulful ballads, high-energy beats, or just the electric atmosphere, OFFLIMITS Music Festival promises something unique for all.

Public sales already started, so secure your spot early because this one’s going to be big. OFFLIMITS Music Festival is brought to life by Theory Eleven Entertainment, in partnership with the Department of Culture and Tourism Abu Dhabi and Miral, known for curating iconic entertainment experiences.

Important Bits

What: OFFLIMITS Music Festival – A new open-format festival featuring Ed Sheeran and a genre-defying lineup of international and regional artists.

When: April 26, 2025

Where: Etihad Park, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi

Tickets available at: Platinumlist.net