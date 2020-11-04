The Miss Teen Universe 2021 Pageant Is Coming To Dubai

Dubai residents loooovvveeee pageants (check Dubai Twitter when a newly crowned pageant queen visits the emirate for proof). So the fact that Dubai has been chosen as the location for the Miss Teen Universe 2021 is pretty huge! The winner of Miss Teen Universe 2020, Bibyana Marques, is in Dubai right now and she revealed it live on The Lovin Daily, also sharing how she started pageants just one year ago to go on and win the crown in a competition that consisted mostly of virtual pageants. The newly crowned Miss Teen Universe 2020 joined the Lovin Daily (Skip to 10.47 for her glam appearance)

The competition will happen in Dubai next March The local pageant will be held in March, followed by the international event in October. 50 contestants from all over the world are expected to grace the stage, the first time an event like this will be held in the Middle East. To celebrate the first event, there will be pre-pageant activities like a cross-cultural night, charity gala, university tour and a tour of Dubai for all contestants. There will be no swimwear segment in next year’s show However competitors will need to prepare for the fashion runway, the evening gown segment, the talent portion, sportswear and the famous Q&A

