A Diagnosis Lead To The Launch Of The UAE's First Online Mental Health Magazine

You hear the phrase “you are not alone” when you’re going through a hard time and you may not even believe it. Sometimes the only thing you need to get you over that hurdle is knowing someone else has gone through it and overcame it. Since the start of 2019, the topic of mental health has gained awareness in the Middle East. Prior to that, having any sort of mental health issue was taboo and very much a hush hush situation. More and more people are coming forward, offering support and information to those seeking help. One person has decided awareness trumps everything and launched the first online mental health magazine in the UAE called Aware

Growing up in Dubai, Omaya Michelle has always been told that she’s “overly sensitive” and had a short temper. You’d think at the age of 10, throwing temper tantrums was all it was, but she knew it stemmed from something else. Omaya is a 23 year old, Palestinian-American and an AUD graduate with a degree in Communication and Information Studies. After bullying at school and mental health deterioration, Omaya convinced her parents she needed to seek professional help at the age of 14. Much to her disappointment, the psychiatrist did not diagnose her and dismissed her behavior as “seeking attention.” That situation demotivated her from seeking professional help again. I was convinced that no one would take me seriously and I was scared of what people would think of me if I had a diagnosis

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AWARE AE (@awareae_)

Psychology courses at uni peaked her interest in the subject and she went on to see another psychiatrist in Dubai. “The psychiatrist diagnosed me with anxiety and depression — of course, because no other disorders exist, right?” she says. Taking matters into her own hands seemed like the only possible solution and so she googled her symptoms. She went in for an evaluation for Borderline Personality Disorder (BPD) and as the results later revealed, it was a match. I finally had an answer after a 10 year long journey and I had qualified for all 9 symptoms of the personality disorder.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AWARE AE (@awareae_)

In order for people to seek help, the stigma has to reduce I wanted to become an advocate for mental health because I never want anyone to go through the struggle of feeling like there is something wrong with them and not being able to find an answer. I wanted to become an advocate for mental health so that the stigma revolving it is reduced and more people seek help.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AWARE AE (@awareae_)

The UAE’s first online mental health magazine was launched Sometimes when you’re at your lowest, something good comes out of it. The idea of launching the magazine, Aware, came to Omaya at a time when her mental health was at its worst. Through months of therapy, her health improved and Aware went live. She began Aware because she wanted to “encourage the conversation of mental health in the region and reduce the stigma surrounding it.” Many people in the Middle East don’t know how handle the internal struggles nor how to seek help. The idea behind Aware is to become a guidance for those within the UAE and region. Tala Al Otaibi, a Palestinian-Syrian student at AUS double majoring in international relations and psychology is the co-founder of Aware. The team of writers for the magazine consist of young students and mental health passionates who advocate for the topic in the region through research and experience and not through a profession. You can read articles about mindfulness, misconceptions about ADHD, trauma, stress eating and many more!

Listen To The Lovin Daily: Emirates Will Trial A New COVID Digital Passport