A Dubai Cat Cafe Also Doubles As An Adoption Centre

It’s time for some fun facts about cats because, why not? Did you know that cats are not actually nocturnal? Or that most orange cats are males? That ailurophile is a Greek word for cat lover? And that the Dubai cat cafe Ailuromania is a cat lover’s dream! The first cat cafe to open it’s doors in the Middle East was Ailuromania Cat Cafe, back in 2015. If you’re in the market for adding a furry friend to your family, look no further than the rescues at Ailuromania Cat Cafe

The Ailuronmania Cat Cafe’s owners began taking in strays they would find in their neighborhood. Later on, they started taking in cats from a government-run animal shelter in Ras Al Khaimah. The idea of the cafe is simple. Customers walk into the cafe in order to leave their worries at the doorway and then meet some friendly and adorable cats. If a customer happened to fall in love with one of the furry felines, they are more than encouraged to look into adopting them. The cafe was closed for a noticeably long time but since COVID-19 lockdown restrictions began to lift, the Ailuromania Cat Cafe opened it’s doors once again with capacity and sanitisation measures.

Notably, Dubai has a number of stray cats on the streets, although it became illegal for owners to abandon their animals since 2018. However, cats continued to get dumped but with the help of many animals welfare activists, a trap-neuter-release (TNR) programme started to take place. Dubai municipality ordered a new policy that anyone caught feeding stray animals will receive a fine. The policy was introduced in August and was put in motion in order to lessen the spread of diseases.

