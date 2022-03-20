A Filipino Sand Artist Broke A Guinness World Record For The Largest Sand Image

An inspiration to all Filipinos and artists in the UAE and beyond.

Nathaniel Alapide, strikes again with an incredible achievement to boast about!

This Filipino sand artist breaks a Guinness World Record for the ‘largest sand image’

Nathaniel has been living in the UAE for 18 years. It’s incredibly fitting to use sand as his creative canvas

He uses a rake to create the designs on the sand and he goes BIG on them. He creates his art in lots of places across the country. “This is a dream come true and I am so proud and honoured to have been a part of bringing/adding this New Record to our capital Abu Dhabi and UAE,” he wrote in his post.