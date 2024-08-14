An Employee Praised Her Former Emirati Boss Who Showed Her Compassion During A Personal Crisis

A boss can make or break a job for you. If you have a negative and a micromanager kind of boss then chances are you’re really unhappy at work. If your boss is understanding and supportive then you’ll live happily ever after at this job.

In a LinkedIn post , a Dubai resident shared a memory she had of her former Emirati boss who showed her tremendous compassion

She said she rejoined the office after travelling abroad for her mother’s funeral. Upon her return, HR told her they would deduct from her salary as she exceeded her allocated paid leave. But her boss didn’t stand for it.

The reason she used up all her PTO (paid time off) was for her parents. She went on to say her mother was going through rounds of chemo and had to be there to support her.

Her boss vouched for her to get paid time off so she could take care of herself and take the time to heal

This is what her boss told her 3 days later:

“Nojeba I watched you when your dad passed away & after that I watched how you flew weekends to take care of your mom through chemo & how you never let it impact your work, I admire your strength. You utilised all your leave this year taking care of your parents, but what you have not realised is that after all this trauma of losing both your parents one after another in the same year at some point, you will need time to accept what you have been through & heal yourself. So I have talked to HR & they have agreed to consider the leave you took as compassionate leave, they will reverse back some of your paid leave. Whenever you feel you are ready, please feel free to use that remaining reversed leave this year to give yourself time to heal & if anyone stops you from taking that leave please let me know. We are here for you, we are your family.”