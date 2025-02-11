Community

The Do’s And Dont’s During Ramadan For Non-Muslims In The UAE

Farah Makhlouf
By

Ramadan is such a beautiful time for reflection, worship, and giving back. Over the years the observation of the Holy Month has changed in the UAE but one thing has remained the same – the importance of respecting local customs.

So although restaurants and cafes don’t block out the dining areas like they used to in the past, the norms are still the same! Want to know what Ramadan used to look like in the past? Click here!

Here are a few Ramadan etiquette tips you should know if you’re a non-Muslim

  • Non-Muslims are not required to fast but should avoid eating, drinking, smoking, or chewing gum in public during fasting hours
  • Do not engage in aggressive behaviour
  • Refrain from public dancing or loud music (use headphones if needed)
  • Avoid inappropriate clothing in public
  • Steer clear of swearing, as blasphemy is more offensive during Ramadan
  • Don’t refuse Iftar invitations or gifts

