The Do’s And Dont’s During Ramadan For Non-Muslims In The UAE

Ramadan is such a beautiful time for reflection, worship, and giving back. Over the years the observation of the Holy Month has changed in the UAE but one thing has remained the same – the importance of respecting local customs.
So although restaurants and cafes don’t block out the dining areas like they used to in the past, the norms are still the same! Want to know what Ramadan used to look like in the past? Click here!
