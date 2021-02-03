د . إAEDSRر . س

BREAKING: Abu Dhabi Schools To Return Fully From Next Week

Abu Dhabi schools will resume in full from February 14, the announcements came via Abu Dhabi Media Office this morning.

In a series of Tweets, Abu Dhabi Media office outlined updates via Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee which approved preventive protocols specific to the schooling community, including academic and administrative staff and students, to be implemented until the end of the school year.

With safety as a top priority, all grades will return, however, online schooling will remain an option

 

ALL grades back to school from February 14, the option for e-learning will continue to be available for students

The committee also approved the resumption of in-classroom education for all grades in all Abu Dhabi schools from 14 February and offering e-learning as an option until the end of school year.

60% of educators and school staff have received the first dose of a vaccine

The safety of schooling community remains a top priority for the committee and 60 per cent of educators and school staff have received the first dose of a vaccine during a vaccination campaign across the emirate.

