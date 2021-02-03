BREAKING: Abu Dhabi Schools To Return Fully From Next Week

Back to school!

Abu Dhabi schools will resume in full from February 14, the announcements came via Abu Dhabi Media Office this morning.

In a series of Tweets, Abu Dhabi Media office outlined updates via Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee which approved preventive protocols specific to the schooling community, including academic and administrative staff and students, to be implemented until the end of the school year.

With safety as a top priority, all grades will return, however, online schooling will remain an option