Announcements
List Of Centres Providing FREE COVID Vaccines In Dubai
The Pfizer-BioNTech and the Chinese Sinopharm vaccinations are now available in Dubai to fight against COVID-19.
Many locations across the city are offering the vaccine for FREE for Dubai residents
Here’s where you can get your protective jab at no cost.
You can now get the Pfrizer-BioNTech vaccination provided for free by the Dubai Health Authority (DHA) at these health centres
- Al Barsha
- Al Mizhar
- Hatta Hospital
- Nadd Al Hamar
- Uptown Mirdif
- Zabeel
Without the need for booking an appointment, the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) are offering the vaccinations for free
- Al Ittihad
- Al Qusais
- Hor Al Anz
To get the Chinese Sinopharm vaccine in Dubai, here are the centres offering the jab for free by the Abu Dhabi Health Service Company, known as SEHA
- Field hospital in Dubai Parks and Resorts
- Rashid Port
Listen To The Lovin Daily: 2021 Ramadan Dates Announced Plus A Cat Burnt By Hot Oil Gets Rescued In Dubai