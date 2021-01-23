The UAE Has Climbed To Second Place Globally For Total Vaccinations Given

The United Arab Emirates is second in the world to have vaccinated most of its population, according to the latest numbers shown on Our World Data.

The numbers have been looked into since the beginning of vaccination rollouts, this case being December 16, 2020 until date (January 23,2021) at the time this article was written.

Our World Data is an online organisation that tracks the world’s COVID-19 numbers from deaths, cases, and vaccinations. Its main is to conduct research and data to ensure that progress against the world’s problems is being made.