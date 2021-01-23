Coronavirus
The UAE Has Climbed To Second Place Globally For Total Vaccinations Given
The United Arab Emirates is second in the world to have vaccinated most of its population, according to the latest numbers shown on Our World Data.
The numbers have been looked into since the beginning of vaccination rollouts, this case being December 16, 2020 until date (January 23,2021) at the time this article was written.
Our World Data is an online organisation that tracks the world’s COVID-19 numbers from deaths, cases, and vaccinations. Its main is to conduct research and data to ensure that progress against the world’s problems is being made.
The United Arab Emirates is second in the world to administer vaccinations to its population, following Israel as first
The United Kingdom comes in third, while neighboring GCC country Bahrain is the fourth.
The data being updated on an hourly basis counts the cumulative COVID-19 vaccination administered per 100 people.
Essentially, this means it is counted as a single dose, and may not equal the total number of people vaccinated, depending on the specific dose regime. For example, some people may receive multiple doses.
Several vaccination drives have been taking places in parts of the UAE and is free for UAE residents
National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) announced that 2 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine had been administered
…and all by January 19, 2021.