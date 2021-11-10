You Can Join Usain Bolt For A Run At Expo This Weekend

Whopper news!

The world’s fastest sprinter will be in town and you can join him at a run this weekend.

The man, the myth, the legend who famously announced he ate about 100 chicken nuggets a DAY ahead of his Olympics success, is coming to Expo THIS SATURDAY and you can join him for a charity fun run.

Can someone introduce him to Al Baik though?

Dubai Fitness Challenge announced the run, think of it as a once-in-a-lifetime way to get your 30 in! The Run the World Fun Run kicks off at 9.30 am on Saturday, November 13.

“I’m very excited to come to Dubai Expo”

Get set for a sprint with @UsainBolt at @Expo2020Dubai on 13 November, brought to you by @GatoradeArabia. Meet one of the fastest men in the world as he catches up with local runners and leads a charity run. #Dubai30X30 @PepsiCoArabia

Psst! Wanna run with the 8-time Olympic Gold Medalist? You need to pre-register for this event!

What an unreal way to see Expo! The 1.45 km Fun Run track will take you through Ghaf Avenue passing through all three of Expo 2020 Dubai’s thematic districts passing a host of International Participant pavilions.

Register here