Dubai’s Top 10 Desert Cafes To Cosy Up This Winter

When Dubai’s winter breeze rolls in, there’s no better way to soak it all up than at one of the city’s dreamy desert cafes. Imagine sipping a hot chocolate or coffee surrounded by golden dunes, cosy vibes, and the views that make your Instagram pop! These spots aren’t just about great coffee—they’re about unforgettable experiences, from starlit nights to chill evenings.

Dive into this dreamy listicle of caffeine-filled escapes this winter season!

10. One Degree Cafe, Margham

Looking for a cosy retreat to warm your heart? One Degree Cafe is the perfect spot to chill with friends after 3 PM. Its laid-back vibe and delicious coffee make it a must-visit. Grab a cup, soak in the relaxing atmosphere, and feel your stress melt away! Find it here.

9. Limited Cafe, Al Qudra

Small in size but mighty in charm! Limited Cafe is a hidden gem that opens its doors at 4 PM to serve you top-notch brews and bites. It’s the perfect spot for those who love an intimate and unique café experience. Discover its charm here.

8. Hidden, Al Qudra

True to its name, Hidden is a treasure waiting to be found! Swing by after 4 PM and treat yourself to their irresistible blends in a cozy, tucked-away corner of Dubai. Your coffee adventure just got a lot more exciting! Uncover it here.

7. The Uncommon, Al Marmoom

A collaboration with Dubai Shopping Festival, this pop-up offers a unique dining experience with a blend of culinary delights and entertainment. It opens daily from 4pm at this spot!

6. My Space Coffee, Al Qasimiah City

Your space, your vibe, your coffee, near Sharjah! My Space Coffee opens at 3 PM and is all about creating a personalized, relaxing coffee experience. The perfect spot to unwind with your favourite brew. Check it out here.

5. Klock Cafe, Lehbab Road

Time stands still at Klock Cafe in the serene Dubai desert. Open from 5 PM, it’s the ideal spot to sip a warm cup of coffee while the sun sets over the golden sands. Pure magic! Visit it here.

4. Mara Cafe, University City Rd – Muwaileh Commercial

Start your afternoon adventures at Mara Cafe, opening at 2 PM. This charming cafe offers an inviting space for coffee lovers to relax and recharge. A perfect mix of great drinks and great vibes! Find it here.

3. Sadeem, Al Marmoom

For a coffee experience with a side of adventure, head to Sadeem Al Marmoom at 4:30 PM. Surrounded by Dubai’s natural beauty, it’s a serene spot to sip your favorite brew. Explore it here.

2. Caia Bamboo, Al Marmoom

Unwind at this minimalist desert café at Marmoom. They’ve got a curated menu of beverages and snacks, perfect for a peaceful desert retreat. Open daily from 4pm and this is where it’s at!

1. Salt Camp, Trade Centre

Looking for a desert café experience with a side of gourmet indulgence? SALT Camp is the ultimate destination! Famous for its juicy burgers, creamy shakes, and chill vibes, this pop-up offers a relaxed, sandy retreat under the open skies. Perfect for a fun outing with friends or family, SALT Camp is a must-visit spot during Dubai’s cooler months. Check it out here.