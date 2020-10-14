Here Are 7 EXCITING Things That Will Spice Up Your Plans For This Weekend

It is that time of the week where we’re already DESPERATELY planning for the weekend. And with all the amazing things that are gonna happen this upcoming weekend, we are very sure that it’s going to be an EXCITING one! So if you’re looking for some suggestions don’t worry we’ve got you covered. Here are some AWESOME things that will be super fun to do this weekend.

7. Get ready ladies and gentlemen because ‘That Dubai Girl’ is coming with their first ‘weekender’ event!

What is better than an event for supporting female-owned businesses? That Dubai Girl is a girl’s networking group that aims to empower Dubai girls and offer them a platform to share their amazing brands. They are hosting a weekender event for the first time ever at the new Radisson RED hotel in Silicon Oasis, to support female owned brands and get them to form networks and communicate with people, how COOL is that?! The event price is 420 AED per person (based on two people sharing a room) and the overnight package will include: 1-night stay at Radisson RED

Pop-up shopping experience

Glam station, which is completely complimentary to guests including make up, hair styling, brow bar and mini massages

“The All American Diner” Brunch, Radissons new brunch, from 2.30-5.30pm

Complimentary YOGA class

Complimentary HIIT class





Complimentary wellbeing workshop from the lovely and empowering @magicofbeing

Live poolside DJ set from @queeng_music from 12 noon until 4pm

Discounts and deals on F&B outlets That sounds like SO MUCH FUN! To book you can simply email hotline@radissonred.com with the subject TDGRED

6. Love Brunch is BACK!

Well if you’ve been around since 2014 you’d surely remember the first time that Love Brunch by Love Parties launched. Here we are 6 years later and Love Brunch is BACK at a new location and we couldn’t be more EXCITED! Starting from 16th of October, at SPARK by Caramel in DIFC, the brunch will take place from 4pm-7pm every Friday, where you can enjoy a wide variety of dishes with a stunning view of the sunset on the outside terrace along the rhythm of the coolest R&B hits of all time. There are 3 packages to choose from: AED 299 for non-alcoholic

AED 399 for house beverages

AED 449 for premium with bubbles To book for this amazing experience visit

5. Enjoy all the fresh goodies at this year’s Ripe Market!

With the weather getting cooler everyday, Ripe Market is returning and it’s gonna be better than ever! The market will be doing it’s annual activities with selling fresh goodies, food trucks and much more activities, starting this weekend 16th of October and for every weekend till 1st of May. The weekly event will take place at its usual location at the Academy Park in Umm Sequim, every Friday, 9am – 7pm and every Saturday, 10am – 7pm. For More Info

4. JOIN Fitze’s Talabat 75K Challenge!

WHO doesn’t like a little challenge to SPICE things up a bit this weekend?! For their World Food Day Special Fitze is giving their users a challenge in collaboration with Talabat that is Talabat 75K Challenge. Where 1000 FINISHERS GET REWARDED! How? The rules are simple all you have to do is join the challenge and complete a total of 75,000 steps in 6 DAYS to WIN AED 100 voucher that you can use in your next order on Talabat! HA EASY! Challenge will go live on 15th October till 19th October. CHALLENGE ACCEPTED! You can download the Fitze app here

3. Try an AMAZING Arabian dining experience at NINIVE

NINIVE is welcoming back their guests to their stunning restaurant starting this Thursday, October 15! Surrounded by palm trees and foliage with twinkling lights, you can now go and enjoy the beautiful 1001 Arabian Night vibes along with their delicious Arabian and North African dishes for an unforgettable dining experience! You can go every Saturday to Wednesday from 6 pm- 2 am and Thursday to Friday from 6 pm – 3 am. To reserve contact: info@ninive.ae

043 266 105

2. Get Your Rhythm going at Bohemia at Beach by Five!

You can now have the time of your life every Friday at this musical event at Beach by Five, you can enjoy your day under the sun with the fun beach vibes whilst local & international DJs bless us with amazing music! Starting Friday 16th October will be international DJ & Producer KURD MAVERICK, followed by a whole host of exciting names in the coming few weeks! The timings will be from 1pm till 7pm at the Beach by FIVE , FIVE Palm Jumeirah. For Booking contact: call: 04 455 9989 email fpjd.dining@fivehotelsandresorts.com Whatsapp: +97144559999

1. Keep the IPL match spirit ON!

For all of you sports lovers out there you can go and enjoy an ACTION-FILLED night watching the Indian Premiere League at sports restaurant O’Learys. The restaurant will be screening the match across its 15 television screens so that you won’t miss any minute of it! The restaurant is located at at Hilton Dubai Creek. For more info