A Dubai Salon Has Created A Genius Microchip Manicure We’re living in a COVID world where handing out business cards is the ultimate no-no. So, a Dubai salon has turned nail beauty on its head and created a genius solution for networking glamazons. Lanour Beauty Lounge in Trade Centre 1 has created talon-friendly microchips, which work as digital business cards, according to a CNN production. The idea was born post-pandemic, unsustainable business cards are a thing of the past, so why not share them digitally? This new microchip manicure tech and beauty trend encourages social distancing

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lanour Beauty Lounge (@lanourbeauty)

Within the microchip you can install the info you want, like your name, email, number, and even your social media profiles – handy.com! The salon has already dished out 500 microchip manis to date – so cool!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lanour Beauty Lounge (@lanourbeauty)

You could be having the worst of all days, but if your nails are polished, if your hair is cut and blow-dried and if your eyebrows are on FLEEEK then you are just wholesomely ready to take on the WORLD… or is that just me?!

Indulging in self-care and a lil bit of pampering every now and then does wonders to your energy levels… and ofc gives you that confidence injection as well (that we all need from time to time).