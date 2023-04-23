2 Billion Passengers Rode The Dubai Metro Since Its Inauguration

In 2009, Dubai revolutionised its public transportation with the inauguration of the Dubai Metro. So, it comes as no surprise that today, April 23, marks the day that the metro officially transported 2 billion passengers.

Ever since its inauguration on September 9, 2009, the Dubai Metro transported 2 billion passengers today on April 23, 2023

The Dubai Metro has a record of transporting more than 600,000 passengers per day via its 129 trains to its 53 stations. Additionally, it has a 99.7% punctuality rate.

The RTA recently issued the tender for the expansion according to Middle East Project Intelligence and Tenders. The extension of the 20 km new track will have 11 new stations, with more stops for the Green Line than the Red Line.

