A 35-Year-Old British Footballer Died After Suffering A Heart Attack During A Match In Dubai
In a tragic incdent that unfolded recently, a 35-year-old British footballer, Alfie Nunn who’s been a Dubai resident for a while now died while playing football here in the city.
Tributes have been pouring in on social media for the footballer who has played for a number of clubs in southeast London and Kent.
Our captain during the good times, a friend to everyone always.
Heartbreaking news to hear that Alfie Nunn has so sadlly passed away. Alfie captained Beck’s during our treble win in 2014.
Our condolences and thoughts go out to Alfie’s family. Rest In Peace Alfie. pic.twitter.com/K0xH7GQU2D
— Beckenham Town FC (@beckenhamtownfc) January 28, 2022
He was working in Dubai as a real estate agent.
Nunn’s former football club, Beckenham Town FC, have observed a minute of silence before their match for him.
Sat 29th January - 3pm
There will be a minute's silence before our game with Fleet Town as a mark of respect for former player and captain Alfie Nunn who has sadly passed away... pic.twitter.com/900PSRetDQ
— Beckenham Town FC (@beckenhamtownfc) January 28, 2022