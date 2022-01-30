د . إAEDSRر . س

A 35-Year-Old British Footballer Died After Suffering A Heart Attack During A Match In Dubai

In a tragic incdent that unfolded recently, a 35-year-old British footballer, Alfie Nunn who’s been a Dubai resident for a while now died while playing football here in the city.

Tributes have been pouring in on social media for the footballer who has played for a number of clubs in southeast London and Kent.

He was working in Dubai as a real estate agent.

Nunn’s former football club, Beckenham Town FC, have observed a minute of silence before their match for him.

