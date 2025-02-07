A Dubai Developer Is Redefining Elevated Living By Putting People First

Minimum custom amount to enter is AED 2
Calling all future homeowners! If you’re tired of the same old cookie-cutter properties around the city, then keep reading because there’s an absolute GAME-changer in Dubai’s real estate scene: AVENEW Development.
This is your DREAM home calling!
They’re not just building homes; they’re crafting experiences. Drawing inspiration from art, fashion, and culture, they focus on what modern homeowners truly desire. Every detail is meticulously designed to enhance your lifestyle, from architecture to amenities.
Their properties boast spacious living areas, large balconies, and personalized interiors. Imagine waking up to inspiring views of iconic locations and enjoying sophisticated yet personalized interiors.
Behind this innovative venture are industry veterans Issam Galadari and Rasha Hassan, with years of experience and a team of innovators, they’re set to transform modern living, creating a new benchmark in quality and functionality within the real estate sector.
