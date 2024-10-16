AED 5 Billion Mega Deal Brings Palm Jebel Ali To Life With Ultra-Luxe Villas!

Minimum custom amount to enter is AED 2
Get ready for a new level of luxury living in Dubai, because Nakheel is taking things to the next level! As part of Dubai Holding Real Estate, Nakheel has just awarded three massive contracts, valued at over AED 5 billion, to build ultra-luxury villas on the first six fronds of Palm Jebel Ali.
This gem is one of Dubai’s most exciting residential projects, and isn’t just any villa development, but the whole EPITOME of waterfront elegance.
Whether you’re dreaming of a sleek five-bedroom escape or a palatial seven-bedroom estate, Nakheel’s got you covered. The Beach Collection alone will feature 539 five and six-bedroom villas, while the Coral Collection adds 184 gorgeous seven-bedroom homes, all with massive built-up areas ranging from 8,000 to 15,000 square feet. Talk about AMPLE living space.
But the best part?
With the contract awarding done, construction will soon commence with major players like Ginco General Contracting, Shapoorji Pallonji Mideast, and UNEC leading the charge. They’ll be delivering villas across six fronds (Fronds K, L, M, N, O, and P), ensuring that this iconic development stays on track for completion by 2026.
Imagine sipping your morning coffee with the beach just steps away, all while living in the height of luxury!
It marks the beginning of a new era of expansion for the emirate, with Palm Jebel Ali at the heart of it all. So, if you’re looking for the ultimate in waterfront living, keep your eyes on this one guys, because Palm Jebel Ali is about to redefine what it means to live in luxury!
