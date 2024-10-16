AED 5 Billion Mega Deal Brings Palm Jebel Ali To Life With Ultra-Luxe Villas!

Get ready for a new level of luxury living in Dubai, because Nakheel is taking things to the next level! As part of Dubai Holding Real Estate, Nakheel has just awarded three massive contracts, valued at over AED 5 billion, to build ultra-luxury villas on the first six fronds of Palm Jebel Ali.

This gem is one of Dubai’s most exciting residential projects, and isn’t just any villa development, but the whole EPITOME of waterfront elegance.

By late 2026, people can move into 723 jaw-droppingly fancy Beach Collection and Coral Collection villas

Whether you’re dreaming of a sleek five-bedroom escape or a palatial seven-bedroom estate, Nakheel’s got you covered. The Beach Collection alone will feature 539 five and six-bedroom villas, while the Coral Collection adds 184 gorgeous seven-bedroom homes, all with massive built-up areas ranging from 8,000 to 15,000 square feet. Talk about AMPLE living space.

But the best part?

Find your dream getaway by choosing from 8 unique architectural styles in each villa collection

With the contract awarding done, construction will soon commence with major players like Ginco General Contracting, Shapoorji Pallonji Mideast, and UNEC leading the charge. They’ll be delivering villas across six fronds (Fronds K, L, M, N, O, and P), ensuring that this iconic development stays on track for completion by 2026.

Imagine sipping your morning coffee with the beach just steps away, all while living in the height of luxury!

Palm Jebel Ali is more than just a collection of villas though…

Along with the villas, Nakheel is putting in WORK on the infrastructure, landscaping, and utilities all at the same time to build a lively and connected community!

Get ready for smoother rides, as the new road development is already rolling out

Let the smooth rides begin, because the new road developments are kicking off just after this year’s exciting contracts for public access roads and marine projects were awarded.

This ultra-luxury development on Palm Jebel Ali is set to become a MAJOR residential and leisure destination, supporting Dubai’s 2040 Urban Master Plan

It marks the beginning of a new era of expansion for the emirate, with Palm Jebel Ali at the heart of it all. So, if you’re looking for the ultimate in waterfront living, keep your eyes on this one guys, because Palm Jebel Ali is about to redefine what it means to live in luxury!