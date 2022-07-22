There’s A Very Cool Festival Celebrating Agave Starting This Week!

Lovers of agave spirits and lovers of Teq, ROLL UP!

The humble plant that’s native to Mexico is most commonly used to make your favourite bevvie – Teq!

And to celebrate this ground-breaking plant (and Teq!), there’s a huge festival kicking off in the UAE on July 22. Agave Festival UAE celebrates the complexity and uniqueness of agave spirits. It’s a 3-week celebration across 25 venues and gets you premium agave-based cocktails for AED40. Need more deets? Keep scrolling cocktail crew!

AED40 for drinks! Pop into top venues across the city for Agave Festival UAE

To discover more about the complexity and unique world of Teq, visit one of the many cool venues participating in the festival from Mexican street food restaurant, La Carnita, to hacienda by the beach, Maya Mexican Kitchen + Bar and many more!

Take yourself on a journey through the agave fields of Mexico, without ever leaving Dubai

The festival is a celebration of the agave plant, focusing on the history, heritage, passion and authenticity of this legendary spirit with a proud history that dates back 250 years. Participating venues will offer a refreshing and diverse menu of agave spirit-inspired cocktails crafted from the world’s best-selling and most awarded brands.

What can you look forward to?

Agave Festival UAE will take place in over 25 fab venues across Dubai & Abu Dhabi, where each venue has a festival menu featuring a mix of classic cocktails plus a signature cocktail curated by the venue.

For a limited time, you can experience premium cocktails featuring agave spirits for AED40. This is an amazing opportunity to enjoy luxury cocktails at this price!

WIN! AED1,000 to FULLY enjoy Agave Festival UAE at La Carnita

The important bits

Agave Festival UAE running from Friday, July 22 until Sunday, August 14

Where? See the full list of participating venues here!

How much? AED40 per drink

Teq drinks contain alcohol, you must be 21+ to enjoy these drinks