Here's The Arabian-Themed Iftar Night You've Been Dreaming Of

The feeling of being in a historic place beats none but imagine being able to stay overnight?

Now, that’s a dream, one that Al Seef Heritage Hotel, Curio Collection by Hilton, has granted.

A tale as old as time? It sure looks like it at this drop-dead gorgeous hotel

Chances are, you’ve seen images of this idyllic place, just a short abra ride from the gold and spice souks of Dubai Creek

Now THIS is an experience one must simply have in the city, otherwise, did you really live in the UAE at all?

With its interior captivating the beauty of old Emirati living, the iftar spread at Saba’a Café will be your IG haven

The aroma of spices combined with the true Emirati heritage embedded in every walkway, from its lobby to its hotel rooms gives adventurers a chance to discover the UAE, on a deeper level.

There’s no better time to immerse yourself in the culture than the Holy Month of Ramadan.

A daily buffet is taking place throughout Ramadan at the Arabian-night themed Saba’a Café from sunset to 9pm

The majestic spread will feature ALL your favourite Ramadan classics: samboosa, rice and meat dishes, delicious kunafa and more for AED95 PER PERSON. WOW!

FYI, you want to stay or come back for suhoor? Well, the cafe has got YOU sorted with an a la carte Arabic menu until 1am.

Ooooooh, *bookmarks it*

Have gahwa (coffee) like the locals and feast through the night

Dine like a true Arab in the fabulous backdrop of Dubai’s sunsets and the décor and enjoy the mix of hot and cold mezzeh, a Saj station (always a must!), with mixed grills served with Iranian saffron rice.

For dessert? How about some camel milk capuccino to savour all the food you had, or a creme brulee and tea/coffee.

Stay overnight and be inspired by the past meets present appeal of this stunning hotel

It truly is a spot you’ll fall in love with. It’s just one of its charms.

If your family want an Iftar and Suhoor in your private rooms, look no more

An overnight stay at the Al Seef Heritage Hotel means if you’re not bothered to head to the café to break your fast, indulge in Suhoor, ‘cus you can have it in your room for AED399.

Oh, yes folks, and this deal is for TWO people! So you get a room, plus iftar for two at Saba’a café and in-room Suhoor for just AED399. What a steal!

Book your iftar fast (this is guaranteed to run out of spots STAT)

For iftar reservations, call or WhatsApp +971 50 867 6724 or shoot an email over to Dining.AlSeef@hilton.com

If you want an overnight stay, complete with the iftar, suhoor and vibes- book through this email: dubai.reservations@hilton.com

SWEET!