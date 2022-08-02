Spinneys States That Customers’ Banking Data Was Not Compromised In The Recent Cyber Attack

On July 16, Spinneys branches across Dubai were closed, with a note on the door saying “Dear customers, our store is temporarily closed due to system error.” Residents later found out it was due to a cybercrime attack on Spinneys’ database.

Spinneys later confirmed that the cybercrime attack managed to access customers’ data relating to online delivery details.

In an email sent to customers last month after the attack, Spinneys clarified that hackers got hold of an internal server that contained customer data including “names, email address, mobile number, delivery address and previous online delivery details”

But then Spinneys’ clients got a worrying email regarding the data that was “stolen”