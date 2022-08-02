Spinneys States That Customers’ Banking Data Was Not Compromised In The Recent Cyber Attack

Spinneys is working closely with the E-Crime Department at Dubai Police to actively investigate the matter and keep customers up to date
The email sent to customers stated, “your data has been stolen, spinneys-com is blatantly lying that the data was not stolen.” At the end of the email, it said “write a collective lawsuit, for the lines of the store,” implying that customers should file a lawsuit.
Lovin Dubai has reached out for a statement.
Spinneys replied back saying they are aware of the unverified emails being sent out from an unidentifiable email address. Although data such as names, email addresses, phone numbers, etc has been hacked, they explained that banking information is not stored on their servers and no banking data was hacked.
Customers are urged to remain vigilant against cyber criminals and deal only with trusted individuals. Spinneys are “committed to handling our customers’ personal information responsibly and diligently at all times, and we deeply regret that this incident has occurred.”