Some Customer Data Might Have Been Hacked In Spinneys Cyber Attack

Spinneys gave more detail regarding last week’s cyber attack.

Spinneys supermarket stated that customer data might have been exposed to hackers in last week’s cyber attack. The data was related to online delivery details. They confirmed however, that no personal banking information of the customers were compromised.

Spinneys explained more to their customers on email.

In an email to the customers, Spinneys stated that

Subject to further investigation from our side, the data that might have been exposed include the name, email address, mobile number, delivery address and previous online delivery details [products, delivery time and order value] of customers who used our online shopping channels.

The Dubai Police is currently investigating the case.

Spinneys said that in case they find any important details, they’ll notify the customers.

Extra security and be careful!

Spinneys ended the statement by saying they will implement additional security measures. They also recommend to follow advice by the Dubai Financial Services Authority to in order to protect yourself from online scams.