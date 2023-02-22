Beat The Rush AND Get 25% Off Your Next Family Fun Day Out With This New App!

Fun City is a core memory for any OG Dubai kid. It’s THE spot for some weekend fun with the fam and we wouldn’t have it any other way.

And now, your favourite family entertainment spot is doing you one better…

Fun City has launched a new mobile app, allowing you to beat the queue and discover the gateway to endless indoor fun!

You can use the coupon code LOVIN5 for 5 free blue plays, all you need is a minimum spend of AED 100 per power card. And did we mention 25% off when you purchase their delightful play packages? BOOM!

The new Fun City app will ensure seamless top-up functionality, exclusive offers, and updates on promotions and products

This is going to make the next fam jam so much easier!

Just make sure you download the app, top up online. Then, you’re all set for the best time ever. You now have access to the play package, Funday Tuesday package, and all the very cool Playzone products right at your fingertips.

To download the Fun City app, click here.

The important bits

Download the app ASAP right here.

OR visit them at any of their 12 locations right here in the UAE!

Find Fun City at: