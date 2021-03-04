Everyone's Flocking To This Burger Spot In Jumeirah To Crush Intense Foodie Cravings

Do you ever have those days (or every day) where you just have inteeeense cravings that have to be satisfied? Like, when you’re craving a really mean, juicy burger or truffle fries? *Um us everydayyyyyy! That is why we thank whoever decided to set up this galactic burger place in Jumeirah, Daddy’s Burger UAE.

Take note: The TOP reason people are crushing over this place?! The SANDO Chicken! This is a ridiculous burger on a wholleeee other level of epic. Seriously, it comes with five different levels of spiciness, and you can choose from low to extremely high (only the bravest of the brave will go for the extreme spicy!).

Known for their Wagyu burgers, dining with another person here won’t set you back more than AED150 …and that’s saying something in Dubai! Especially for an incredible range of dishes like shrimps in a special sauce, drool-worthy mac and cheese drizzled with Cheetos (a must!) and Wagyu burgers- the menu is huge and it’s gonna blow you away!

And get this, on Tuesdays, there’s an all-you-can-eat Sliders deal for AED89! OMGOMGOMG! Because you deserve it, treat YO’ self with an all you can eat Wagyu Beef or Chicken sliders for AED89! The offer comes with a side of fries, coleslaw, and a choice of 1 soft drink. You just gotta make sure to get from 6pm till closing time, EVERY Tuesday.

Or how ’bout a business lunch for only AED45, you heard correct AED45 for a choice of burger with fries, soft drink and coleslaw. Maybe all you’ll need in this life of sin is you and your Wagyu. Available daily between 12-4pm: your choice of dip sliders (3 buns), Fritta Cubana, Daddys’ Classic burger, Sando Chicken, or Cajun Chicken with fries, coleslaw & 1 soft drink. WINNING!

…or a healthy rocca salad?

For ANY style Wagyu burgers and/or Chicken sando (Nashville style), dining for 2 won’t set you back farther than AED150

Go forth and conquer those cravings Oh and YOU cannot leave without having the ice cream sandwich, either in vanilla or chocolate, for dessert. Thank us later.

Check out the incredible Daddy’s Burger UAE here Visit their Jumeirah location, order on Talabat, Deliveroo or Zomato. Call 058 252 3441 for more info.