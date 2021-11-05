Careem Issues An Apology To Customers For Longer Wait Times And Higher Fares

Careem Issues Apology To Customers For Longer Wait Times And Higher Fares

Its certainly feels nice when someone apologizes for making you wait-doesn’t it? Well, but in Dubai, things are even better. How, you ask? Cab services apologise for making customers wait for longer.

Careem recently sent out a heart-warming note to customers. The cab service provider shared a note apologizing to customers for longer wait times and higher fares.

“As the city gains momentum, requests for rides have been higher than usual, which is why you’ve seen longer wait times due to traffic, as well as higher fare prices”- read the note.

The cab service provider requests riders not to cancel rides, but to plan your rides outside of rush hours

Careem further added that their team was looking into the issue and will bring wait times and fare prices back to normal very soon. Well, that is such a kind gesture- don’t you think?

Besides, Careem also gave a small tip for customers trying to book a ride. The cab service provider requested customers not to cancel and rebook rides in case of delays or fare hikes as this will always lead to assignment of the same captain or a captain further away. Instead, its better if you plan your rides outside of rush hours.

This kind of customer care is sure to bring a big, broad smile on anyone’s face 🙂