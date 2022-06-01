A Study Revealed Which 5 Cars Were Involved In The Most Accidents In 2021 In Dubai

Anyone who’s been driving on any Dubai highway can confirm that they’ve seen at least 5 accidents happen. The driving environment in the city is a little tricky and unfortunately, it’s inevitable that drivers won’t get into an accident or a slight fender bender at some point.

YallaCompare decided to get some stats on the matter. They looked into the average cost of a crash, how many crashes occurred in 2021, what caused them, and what were cars most involved in accidents.

Obviously, it’s not the fault of the car (well, sometimes) but the fault of the driver.

Still, it’s good to know which cars were most involved in accidents that occurred in 2021 in Dubai

Mitsubishi Pajero A great car, no doubt but the drivers of this model accounted for 2.99% of accidents in 2021. Honda Civic This car takes the number 4 spot in this round-up. The sporty car is compact, practical, and has a great engine but it also has a crash percentage of 3.35% in 2021. Honda Accord Another Honda? WOW. Well, the car definitely has a good resale value but it also had a 3.39% crash rate last year alone! Nissan Altima A popular and fine choice for the UAE because it’s reliable, gas efficient, and has great space but its drivers gifted this car the 2nd spot in this list with 3.82% of crashes in 2021.