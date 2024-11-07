Latest

Elsa Pataky And Chris Hemsworth Are About To Spend A Lot Of Time In Abu Dhabi

Anika Eliz Baby
By

Your favourite Hollywood power couple are diving into a new adventure—right here in the Capital city Abu Dhabi!

Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth have teamed up with Experience Abu Dhabi for an exciting two-year collaboration, bringing their family along to show just how dreamy this destination can be

With sun-soaked beaches, cultural gems, desert dunes, endless blue waters…this playful new campaign film is sure to show you why they’ve picked Abu Dhabi!

Elsa Pataky calls Abu Dhabi their “must-do holiday spot”

The proud mother of three is super excited about how family-friendly the city can be. She highlighted Abu Dhabi’s unique ability to cater to all interests—from thrilling theme parks and dune bashing to surfing and horse riding in the desert.

She remarked that Abu Dhabi has become their “must-do holiday spot,” with its combination of exhilarating experiences and relaxation opportunities, making it perfect for both couples and families.

“We’ve travelled the world, but Abu Dhabi has captured our hearts.” – Chris Hemsworth

Chris Hemsworth also spoke about how Abu Dhabi has left a lasting impression on their family. Reflecting on the adventures and the warm Emirati hospitality, he shared that the city feels like a second home.

With the campaign’s catchy line, “Could Use A Vacation Right Now,” they’re inviting travellers everywhere to ditch the daily grind and find their bliss in Abu Dhabi. From kayaking around the Louvre to sunset beach strolls, Elsa and Chris prove it’s the ultimate place to make unforgettable family memories—and they’re already planning their next trip!

