Emirates Has Set Up A Dubai-India Airbridge To Deliver Urgent Medical Essentials

The battle against COVID-19 has been a brutal one and India is in urgent need of medical supplies. The UAE and many countries have sent medical aid including oxygen tanks in recent weeks.

Emirates has set up a humanitarian airbridge between Dubai and India to transport urgent medical and relief items, to support India in its fight to control the serious COVID-19 situation in the country. https://t.co/KK5h2gVJVm #StayStrongIndia #EmiratesAirline @IHC_UAE pic.twitter.com/AlhNPtRiCs

Emirates are offering cargo capacity free of charge and on an “as available” basis on ALL its flights from Dubai-India

Emirates SkyCargo has been transporting medical supplies on scheduled and charter cargo flights to India. The airbridge cargo will be free of charge and will deliver relief supplies from international NGOs on its flights to nine cities in India.

HH Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Emirates’ Chairman and Chief Executive made statement on Twitter on the matter.

India and Emirates are deeply connected, since our first flights to India in 1985. We stand with the Indian people and will do all we can to help India get back on its feet. Emirates has a lot of experience in humanitarian relief efforts, and with 95 weekly flights to 9 destinations in India, we will be offering regular and reliable widebody capacity for relief materials.

He said.

The first shipment sent as part of the Dubai-India airbridge included over 12 tons of multi-purpose tents from the World Health Organisation (WHO) and coordinated by the International Humanitarian City (IHC) in Dubai. HH Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum also added that the IHC is the largest crisis relief hub in the world. Emirates will be working closesly with them to facilitate the movement of urgent medical supplies.

The creation of the humanitarian airbridge between Dubai and India, facilitated by Emirates SkyCargo, Dubai’s International Humanitarian City and UN agencies, to transport urgent medical and relief items, is another example of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid’s vision for the IHC, being brought to life

Giuseppe Saba, CEO of International Humanitarian City, said.