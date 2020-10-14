Latest
A Dubai Man Who Had A Heart Attack On A 65M Crane Was Dramatically Rescued
A crane driver who suddenly became ill during regular duties was rescued by Dubai Police.
Police rushed to the scene after a man suffered a heart attack on a crane in Jebel Ali.
At a height of 65 metres, he suddenly became very ill, developed a blood clot, and indicated that he was stuck.
Emergency services rushed to the scene, where the crew climbed to the top of the crane to reach the driver
They immediately provided first aid that contributed to stabilizing his health, before the arduous task of safely lowering the man to the ground.
The driver was transported to a specialized medical treatment
The most difficult challenge was to lower the driver from the top of the crane to the ambulance, especially in light of the breakdown of the elevator, which required all technicians to repair and operate it manually and then transport the driver through it down to the first floor.