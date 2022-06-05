د . إAEDSRر . س

Dubai Residents Are Noticing That The Indoor Mask Policy Is Being Taken Lightly

Since the lockdown, residents have been wearing their masks indoors and outdoors until February 26, 2022, when it was announced wearing masks outdoors is optional.

We’re here to tell you the mask rule hasn’t changed and it’s mandatory to wear masks indoors in the UAE

But somehow, many aren’t even wearing masks indoors!

Some are still wearing their masks indoors and some aren’t but the rule still applies

Some reported that security at the doors of malls aren’t reminding residents to wear the mask inside

It’s like everybody gave up?

Even at the airport people aren’t adhering to the mask mandate

