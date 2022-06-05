Dubai Residents Are Noticing That The Indoor Mask Policy Is Being Taken Lightly

Since the lockdown, residents have been wearing their masks indoors and outdoors until February 26, 2022, when it was announced wearing masks outdoors is optional.

We’re here to tell you the mask rule hasn’t changed and it’s mandatory to wear masks indoors in the UAE

But somehow, many aren’t even wearing masks indoors!

First time I’ve been to Dubai Mall in a long time and the mask mandate does not exist here. Which is fine but can we have an official announcement on this?! I’m still wearing mine and I feel like an idiot as no one else is. — Krysia McKechnie (@KrysiaJ) June 5, 2022

Some are still wearing their masks indoors and some aren’t but the rule still applies

Been to both Mall of Emirates and Dubai Mall in the last two days and can tell you that masks don’t exist anymore, it’s just that no one is willing to say so. — Daniel 🇺🇦 (@danielmarcevans) May 12, 2022

Some reported that security at the doors of malls aren’t reminding residents to wear the mask inside

And Dubai Mall. The security and staff ask people but there’s a huge lack of adhering to the rules, and clearly no consequences of not following the mask rule. — Ihab (@ihab) May 11, 2022

It’s like everybody gave up?

I think the entire city has pretty much given up. JBR, MOE, Dubai Mall – not a mask to be seen. — Dave (@TaineMcLean) May 17, 2022

Even at the airport people aren’t adhering to the mask mandate