While the KHDA was busy fooling you with a genius April Fools prank, they were also hard at work rating every school across the emirate and transcribing their findings into a digestible format for parents’ keen reading pleasure.
This year, Dubai’s top 20 schools were awarded the ‘outstanding rating’ and ‘more than 77% of students in Dubai attend private schools rated Good or better, compared to 70 % during the last full inspection cycle during the 2018/19 academic year’ (hardworking teachers rejoice!).
To help your all-important school selections, without further ado, here are Dubai’s top schools in 2023…
Inspection news: more than ¾ of students at Dubai private schools are receiving Good or better education. Release of these results coincides with school re-enrolment deadlines for next academic year
20 schools received the ‘outstanding’ rating
|Kings School Dubai LLC
|UK
|Outstanding
|Gems Wellington International School
|UK
|Outstanding
|Jumeriah College
|UK
|Outstanding
|Jumeirah English Speaking School
|UK
|Outstanding
|Dubai College
|UK
|Outstanding
|GEMS Jumeira Primary School – Dubai
|UK
|Outstanding
|GEMS Dubai American Academy
|UK
|Outstanding
|GEMS Modern Academy
|Indian
|Outstanding
|Dubai English Speaking College
|UK
|Outstanding
|Repton School
|UK
|Outstanding
|Lycée Français International Georges Pompidou School Oud Metha
|French
|Outstanding
|Dubai British School
|UK
|Outstanding
|Jumeirah English Speaking School (Br)
|UK
|Outstanding
|Horizons English School LLC
|UK
|Outstanding
|Dubai English Speaking School
|UK
|Outstanding
|Kings School Al Barsha LLC
|UK
|Outstanding
|Dubai International Academy LLC
|IB
|Outstanding
|Deira International School
|UK
|Outstanding
|Victory Heights Primary School LLC
|UK
|Outstanding
|Nord Anglia International School LLC
|UK
|Outstandin
The following schools got an overall ‘very good’ rating
See here for the remaining schools which achieved ‘good’ ‘acceptable and ‘weak’ ratings
You can find a link to individual school performance here
