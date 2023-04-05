د . إAEDSRر . س

Here Are Dubai's Top Schools In 2023

Here Are Dubai's Top Schools In 2023

While the KHDA was busy fooling you with a genius April Fools prank, they were also hard at work rating every school across the emirate and transcribing their findings into a digestible format for parents’ keen reading pleasure.

This year, Dubai’s top 20 schools were awarded the ‘outstanding rating’ and ‘more than 77% of students in Dubai attend private schools rated Good or better, compared to 70 % during the last full inspection cycle during the 2018/19 academic year’ (hardworking teachers rejoice!).

To help your all-important school selections, without further ado, here are Dubai’s top schools in 2023…

Inspection news: more than ¾ of students at Dubai private schools are receiving Good or better education. Release of these results coincides with school re-enrolment deadlines for next academic year

via GIPHY

20 schools received the ‘outstanding’ rating

Kings School Dubai LLC UK Outstanding
Gems Wellington International School UK Outstanding
Jumeriah College UK Outstanding
Jumeirah English Speaking School UK Outstanding
Dubai College UK Outstanding
GEMS Jumeira Primary School – Dubai UK Outstanding
GEMS Dubai American Academy UK Outstanding
GEMS Modern Academy Indian Outstanding
Dubai English Speaking College UK Outstanding
Repton School UK Outstanding
Lycée Français International Georges Pompidou School Oud Metha French Outstanding
Dubai British School UK Outstanding
Jumeirah English Speaking School (Br) UK Outstanding
Horizons English School LLC UK Outstanding
Dubai English Speaking School UK Outstanding
Kings School Al Barsha LLC UK Outstanding
Dubai International Academy LLC IB Outstanding
Deira International School UK Outstanding
Victory Heights Primary School LLC UK Outstanding
Nord Anglia International School LLC UK Outstandin

The following schools got an overall ‘very good’ rating

See here for the remaining schools which achieved ‘good’ ‘acceptable and ‘weak’ ratings

You can find a link to individual school performance here

