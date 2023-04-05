Here Are Dubai’s Top Schools In 2023

While the KHDA was busy fooling you with a genius April Fools prank, they were also hard at work rating every school across the emirate and transcribing their findings into a digestible format for parents’ keen reading pleasure.

This year, Dubai’s top 20 schools were awarded the ‘outstanding rating’ and ‘more than 77% of students in Dubai attend private schools rated Good or better, compared to 70 % during the last full inspection cycle during the 2018/19 academic year’ (hardworking teachers rejoice!).

To help your all-important school selections, without further ado, here are Dubai’s top schools in 2023…

Inspection news: more than ¾ of students at Dubai private schools are receiving Good or better education. Release of these results coincides with school re-enrolment deadlines for next academic year

20 schools received the ‘outstanding’ rating

Kings School Dubai LLC UK Outstanding Gems Wellington International School UK Outstanding Jumeriah College UK Outstanding Jumeirah English Speaking School UK Outstanding Dubai College UK Outstanding GEMS Jumeira Primary School – Dubai UK Outstanding GEMS Dubai American Academy UK Outstanding GEMS Modern Academy Indian Outstanding Dubai English Speaking College UK Outstanding Repton School UK Outstanding Lycée Français International Georges Pompidou School Oud Metha French Outstanding Dubai British School UK Outstanding Jumeirah English Speaking School (Br) UK Outstanding Horizons English School LLC UK Outstanding Dubai English Speaking School UK Outstanding Kings School Al Barsha LLC UK Outstanding Dubai International Academy LLC IB Outstanding Deira International School UK Outstanding Victory Heights Primary School LLC UK Outstanding Nord Anglia International School LLC UK Outstandin

The following schools got an overall ‘very good’ rating

See here for the remaining schools which achieved ‘good’ ‘acceptable and ‘weak’ ratings

You can find a link to individual school performance here

