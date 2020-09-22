د . إAEDSRر . س

Latest

Dubai Wakes Up Under A Thick Blanket Of Heavy Fog

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

The message to motorists this morning? Drive carefully!

Visibility has been reduced across the Emirates and a thick blanket of fog has covered parts of the city. September 21 marked the official end of summer in the UAE and today brings a chillier AM! People are sharing snaps and videos of the cooler morning, while authorities have issued a fog warning reminding motorists to take it easy on the roads.

Main image via TW @Bazattack

Arriving in JLT at 7.30am, the buildings were completely hidden by fog

The fog is already clearing, but early birds caught it hanging low across the Marina

This view though…

Autumn has descended

Authorities issued a traffic alert – drive carefully peeps!

Comments
Share this

More Posts

View More

Other Lovin Locations

See Other Locations

Thank you for subscribing!

Your email has been added to our list.

lovin.co/dubai/en says

Do you agree to share your location with us?