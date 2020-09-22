Dubai Wakes Up Under A Thick Blanket Of Heavy Fog

The message to motorists this morning? Drive carefully!

Visibility has been reduced across the Emirates and a thick blanket of fog has covered parts of the city. September 21 marked the official end of summer in the UAE and today brings a chillier AM! People are sharing snaps and videos of the cooler morning, while authorities have issued a fog warning reminding motorists to take it easy on the roads.

Main image via TW @Bazattack

Arriving in JLT at 7.30am, the buildings were completely hidden by fog