Dubai Wakes Up Under A Thick Blanket Of Heavy Fog
The message to motorists this morning? Drive carefully!
Visibility has been reduced across the Emirates and a thick blanket of fog has covered parts of the city. September 21 marked the official end of summer in the UAE and today brings a chillier AM! People are sharing snaps and videos of the cooler morning, while authorities have issued a fog warning reminding motorists to take it easy on the roads.
Main image via TW @Bazattack
Arriving in JLT at 7.30am, the buildings were completely hidden by fog
The fog is already clearing, but early birds caught it hanging low across the Marina
Dubai Marina as the early morning fog cleared #Dubai pic.twitter.com/muBnqGmfpt
— Barry Newman (@Bazattack) September 18, 2020
Morning #Dubai… fog is here so summer is officially over (we made it!)… drive safely… pic.twitter.com/jchDawxcqJ
— Huda Shaka هدى الشكعة (@GrUrbanista) September 22, 2020
This view though…
Good morning #Dubai. I think that’s what you call a pea souped.#fog pic.twitter.com/30CXSQG2bW
— Rob Willock (@RobWillock) September 22, 2020
Autumn has descended
The Fog is here to welcome the Fall. #firstdayoffall #Fall2020 #Dubai #UAE #Fog pic.twitter.com/jUjie9R1iJ
— Money Mata (@Matadhar) September 22, 2020
Authorities issued a traffic alert – drive carefully peeps!
Fog Alert ⚠ @NCMS_media warn of poor visibility in #UAE during fog this morning. Please drive with caution ⚠:#Dubai #AbuDhabi #Sharjah pic.twitter.com/QTg7LRct25
— TrafficDXB (@trafficdxb) September 22, 2020