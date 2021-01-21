7 EPIC Ways To Spend This Weekend In Dubai

Better days are coming. They’re called Friday and Saturday. Grab your coat and spend the chilly January weekend at these 7 fabulous spots!

7. Twiggy, Park Hyatt We’re thirsting for beachside restaurants in this beautiful winter weather, and what better way to spend it than at Twiggy, opening this weekend? With its breathtaking views and delectable food, you’ll have checked off another chic food outlet for your Instagram story and hunger pangs! Click here to know more.

6. Reel Palestine Film Festival, Alkersal Avenue This event will fo’ sho reel you in with its film screenings, talks and vibrant market of Palestinian crafts and flavors. We just can’t get enough of these festivals! Know more here.

5. Trad On The Tra, Hilton Ras Al Khaimah You’re luckier than a four-leaved clover, because Trad on the Tra (Gaelic for party on the beach) is back this weekend! Celebrate traditional Irish dancing with classy music, scrumptious bites, banger beverages and a staycation offer you CAN’T miss. Click here to know more.

4. The Sustainability Pavilion, Expo 2020 If you’re aspiring to be an environmentally sustainable ninja that leaves no (ecological) footprint, then Terra, the Sustainability Pavilion is where you should be! You’ll learn about climate change, renewable energy and making conscious, eco-friendly choices in the very first Expo 2020 pavilion revealed to the public. Don’t miss out. We’ve got just one planet. 🌍♥ Learn more here.

3. Bla Bla Beach Club, It’s time to gossip with your squad and jam to bops while floating in the ginormous pool at this beach club! Located close to Bluewaters Island, it offers a bar and restaurants, PERF for the winter months. So, shell we dance? 🐚 Learn more here.

2. Amr Diab Concert 2020 had us missing concerts like crazy, so here’s your chance at redemption! Sing along with Egyptian heartthrob and powerhouse of talent Amr Diab, known for the musical hits El Aalem Alla and Alby. Click here to know more.

1. Fight Night at Bridgewater Tavern Start your day this Sunday with a range of mouth-watering American feasting options as you witness the gritty Ultimate Fighting Championship matches live from Abu Dhabi on large screens. Pow pow! Click here to know more.